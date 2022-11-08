Dr. Laura Cruse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Cruse, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Cruse, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of Central Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Cruse works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at Bruce B Downs13601 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste 321, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 345-2380
Tampa Medical Group4700 N Habana Ave Ste 201, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 345-2380
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am extremely happy to have found Dr. Cruse. She jumped right in to get me relief from my pain. She listens to my issues and has worked hard to help me. She responds to my questions on the portal, and I feel that I am getting great care.
About Dr. Laura Cruse, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043322019
Education & Certifications
- University of Central Florida College of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cruse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cruse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cruse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cruse has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cruse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cruse speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruse. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.