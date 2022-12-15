Dr. Laura Cozzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cozzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Cozzi, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Cozzi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Cozzi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 4180, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9004
-
2
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group303 W Lake St Ste 200, Addison, IL 60101 Directions (331) 221-4300
-
3
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1100 Lake St Ste 150, Oak Park, IL 60301 Directions (331) 221-9004
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cozzi?
Explain the process, good communication
About Dr. Laura Cozzi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English, German
- 1982701017
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center|University Hospital Of Cleveland
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cozzi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cozzi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cozzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cozzi works at
Dr. Cozzi has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Acute Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cozzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cozzi speaks German.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cozzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cozzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cozzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cozzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.