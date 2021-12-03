See All Cardiologists in Smithtown, NY
Dr. Laura Coudrey, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Laura Coudrey, MD

Cardiology
2.5 (23)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Laura Coudrey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, South Shore University Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.

Dr. Coudrey works at Premiere Cardiology in Smithtown, NY with other offices in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Disease, Carotid Artery Disease and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Brendan Sullivan, MD
Dr. Brendan Sullivan, MD
8 (26)
View Profile
Dr. Elliot Riegelhaupt, MD
Dr. Elliot Riegelhaupt, MD
10 (7)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Premiere Cardiology Pllc
    307 E Main St, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 366-4333
  2. 2
    Premiere Cardiology
    1916 Union Blvd, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 354-8300
  3. 3
    Smith Haven Pediatrics
    269 E Main St Bldg D, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 366-4333
  4. 4
    South Shore University Hospital
    301 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 666-2290

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
  • South Shore University Hospital
  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mitral Valve Disease
Carotid Artery Disease
Aortic Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Disease
Carotid Artery Disease
Aortic Valve Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Coudrey?

    Dec 03, 2021
    Dr. Coudrey was thoughtful and sincere in her care for me. She made me feel like I was her most important patient. It was refreshing to see the interest she showed me as a new patient. I would highly recommend her to anyone looking for a good cardiologist.
    Paul Lennon — Dec 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Laura Coudrey, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Laura Coudrey, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Coudrey to family and friends

    Dr. Coudrey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Coudrey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Laura Coudrey, MD.

    About Dr. Laura Coudrey, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477593978
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SUNY - Stonybrook
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Winthrop
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Coudrey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coudrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coudrey has seen patients for Mitral Valve Disease, Carotid Artery Disease and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coudrey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Coudrey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coudrey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coudrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coudrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Laura Coudrey, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.