Dr. Laura Cooper, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Cooper, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jackson, WY. They completed their fellowship with Emory University Hospital
Dr. Cooper works at
Locations
Signature Plastic Surgery260 N Millward St, Jackson, WY 83001 Directions (307) 699-3115
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
- St. John's Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laura Cooper, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
