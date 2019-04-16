Dr. Connor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Connor, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Connor, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
1
St. Francis/MAGIC Office701 N Clayton St, Wilmington, DE 19805 Directions (302) 225-2380
2
Mid-Atlantic GI Consultants PA537 Stanton Christiana Rd Ste 203, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 225-2380
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Connor is very easy to talk to, and she listens and tries to help as much as possible. She is is always willing to try new things and make sure that I am comfortable and feeling well. She is very caring doctor, who really does take her time with her patients. I highly recommend her to anyone who asks about a good GI doc!
About Dr. Laura Connor, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1619268620
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
