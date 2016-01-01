See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Laura Cintron, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Laura Cintron, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine.

Dr. Cintron works at Jacksonville Center for Reproductive Medicine in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jacksonville Center for Reproductive Medicine
    7051 Southpoint Pkwy S Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-2229
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Endometriosis
Gynecologic Disorders
Intrauterine Device Management
Endometriosis
Gynecologic Disorders
Intrauterine Device Management

Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device Management Chevron Icon
Obstetric Procedures Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    About Dr. Laura Cintron, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 12 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1700155330
    Education & Certifications

    • San Juan City Hospital
    • Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine
    • Interamerican University Of Puerto Rico
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

