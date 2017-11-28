Dr. Laura Cifra-Bean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cifra-Bean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Cifra-Bean, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Laura Cifra-Bean, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mentor, OH. They completed their residency with University Hospital Of Cleveland
Dr. Cifra-Bean works at
Prime Health Pediatrics9485 Mentor Ave Ste 101, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 205-5800
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My son has seen Dr. Cifra-Bean since his first appointment after birth. He was a FTT and low Birth weight baby and she helped us with recommendations to help him gain weight and hit his milestones! Now I have a very healthy and active 8 year old! Dr. Cifra-Bean is supportive and understanding! I recommend her to any of my friends looking for a pediatrician for their babies!
- Pediatrics
- English
- University Hospital Of Cleveland
- Pediatrics
