Overview

Dr. Laura Choi, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.



Dr. Choi works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX with other offices in Baytown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.