Dr. Laura Choi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Laura Choi, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery18300 Katy Fwy Ste 265, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (832) 522-8155
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery4201 Garth Rd Ste 307, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 428-4750
Dr Choi was my Dr. Here in CT. She is an awesome surgeon. Caring, knowledgeable, compassionate. I could go on and on. She was with me during the most challenging times and the best times of my life. If you are thinking about going to see her... Just do it. You will know be disappointed. I miss her a lot which is why I'm writing this. Wishing her all the Best!
- Bariatric Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Korean
- Female
- New York Medical College|Westchester Medical Center
- St. Luke's - Roosevelt Hospital Center
- St. Luke's - Roosevelt Hospital Center|St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- General Surgery
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
