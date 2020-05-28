See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Laura Choi, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laura Choi, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.

Dr. Choi works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX with other offices in Baytown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist Department of Surgery
    18300 Katy Fwy Ste 265, Houston, TX 77094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 522-8155
  2. 2
    Houston Methodist Department of Surgery
    4201 Garth Rd Ste 307, Baytown, TX 77521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 428-4750

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 28, 2020
    Dr Choi was my Dr. Here in CT. She is an awesome surgeon. Caring, knowledgeable, compassionate. I could go on and on. She was with me during the most challenging times and the best times of my life. If you are thinking about going to see her... Just do it. You will know be disappointed. I miss her a lot which is why I'm writing this. Wishing her all the Best!
    Barbara Gallo — May 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Laura Choi, MD
    About Dr. Laura Choi, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1366486672
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Medical College|Westchester Medical Center
    Residency
    • St. Luke's - Roosevelt Hospital Center
    Internship
    • St. Luke's - Roosevelt Hospital Center|St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist West Hospital
    • Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Choi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Choi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

