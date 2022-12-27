Overview

Dr. Laura Chavez, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYCOM) and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Chavez works at North Jersey Surgical Specialists in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiovascular Disease Counseling, Overweight and Leg and Foot Ulcers along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.