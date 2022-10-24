Dr. Laura Chang Kit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang Kit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Chang Kit, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Chang Kit, MD is an Urology Specialist in Naples, FL. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt University Hospital
Dr. Chang Kit works at
Locations
-
1
Encore Urology11181 Health Park Blvd Ste 1115, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 597-4440Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang Kit?
Dr. Chang- kit did not rush me and seemed very understanding.
About Dr. Laura Chang Kit, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1790098333
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- University of British Columbia
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang Kit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang Kit accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang Kit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang Kit works at
Dr. Chang Kit has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Neurogenic Bladder and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang Kit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang Kit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang Kit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang Kit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang Kit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.