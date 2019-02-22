Overview

Dr. Laura Chang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center.



Dr. Chang works at Hawaii Permanente Medical Group in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Dorchester, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

