Overview

Dr. Laura Champagne, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.



Dr. Champagne works at Champagne Psychiatry Pllc in Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.