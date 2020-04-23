Dr. Laura Cha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Cha, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Cha, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
620 Colombus Ave620 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10024 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cha is an excellent doctor. I had two great experiences with her: the birth of my daughter through c-section, and a D&C to remove uterine polyps. Both surgeries went smoothly, with no complications and fast recovery. During my appointments, Dr Cha was friendly, caring, and made sure to answer all of my questions in a clear manner. I also got the opportunity to meet Dr Metz and Dr Jackson and they were also amazing. I could not recommend this practice highly enough!
About Dr. Laura Cha, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Korean and Mandarin
- Female
- 1760416192
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
