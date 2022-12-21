Dr. Laura Cauthen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cauthen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Cauthen, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Cauthen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Cauthen works at
Locations
-
1
Unified Premier Womens Care LLC,574 Church St Ne, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 427-0285Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Cauthen for years now, and I love how knowledgeable she is. She is also not pushy and allows her patients to make their own decisions. When my baby was born, we had to do an emergency C-section and she did an amazing job. She also keeps notes on her patients so every year she asks about my job, and how things are going in my life.
About Dr. Laura Cauthen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1881681880
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Oberlin College
Dr. Cauthen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cauthen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cauthen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cauthen works at
217 patients have reviewed Dr. Cauthen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cauthen.
