Dr. Laura Carothers, DO

Geriatric Medicine
4.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Laura Carothers, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They completed their residency with Mich St U Affil Hosp

Dr. Carothers works at One Medical Seniors in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    One Medical Seniors - Recker
    5916 E McKellips Rd, Mesa, AZ 85215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 346-7065
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Dermatitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 15, 2021
A very personable and caring doctor. She is not in a rush and is very thorough.
— Sep 15, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Laura Carothers, DO
About Dr. Laura Carothers, DO

Specialties
  • Geriatric Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1740392299
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Mich St U Affil Hosp
Internship
  • Lansing Genl Hosp
Board Certifications
  • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Laura Carothers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carothers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Carothers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Carothers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Carothers works at One Medical Seniors in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Carothers’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Carothers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carothers.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carothers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carothers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

