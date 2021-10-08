Dr. Laura Carinci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carinci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Carinci, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Carinci, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Carinci works at
Locations
NYU Langone- Trinity111 Broadway Fl 4, New York, NY 10006 Directions (212) 263-9700Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Carinci was exceptionally thorough, caring and knowledgeable. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Laura Carinci, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1952306664
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Nassau County Med Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carinci has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carinci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carinci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carinci has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear Abnormalities and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carinci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Carinci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carinci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carinci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carinci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.