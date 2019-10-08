Dr. Laura Carbone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carbone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Carbone, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Carbone, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from MED COLL OF WI.
Dr. Carbone works at
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
-
2
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2981Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carbone?
She is the BEST doctor I have ever seen. With multiple ailments I have seen many docs. She listens, asks questions and her follow up is outstanding.
About Dr. Laura Carbone, MD
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1639136435
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn Ctr Hlth Scis
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- MED COLL OF WI
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carbone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carbone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carbone works at
Dr. Carbone has seen patients for Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carbone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Carbone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carbone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carbone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carbone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.