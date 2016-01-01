Dr. Carbone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Carbone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Carbone, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Plattsburgh, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adirondack Medical Center - Saranac Lake, Alice Hyde Medical Center and Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
Dr. Carbone works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Laura G. Carbone, MD11 Hammond Ln Ste D, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Directions (518) 563-2057
Hospital Affiliations
- Adirondack Medical Center - Saranac Lake
- Alice Hyde Medical Center
- Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carbone?
About Dr. Laura Carbone, MD
- Nephrology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1245235571
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carbone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carbone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carbone works at
Dr. Carbone has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carbone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carbone has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carbone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carbone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carbone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.