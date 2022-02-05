See All Oncologists in Methuen, MA
Dr. Laura Caprario, MD

Oncology
4 (5)
19 years of experience
Dr. Laura Caprario, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Methuen, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.

Dr. Caprario works at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Methuen, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dana-farber Merrimack Valley
    5 Branch St, Methuen, MA 01844
    Holy Family Hospital
    70 East St, Methuen, MA 01844

Hospital Affiliations
  • Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
  • Lawrence General Hospital

Anemia
Neutropenia
Lung Cancer
Anemia
Neutropenia
Lung Cancer

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 05, 2022
    I left to go to Boston MGH HHT clinic sorry I left Drs are nice but nurses weren't so.
    — Feb 05, 2022
    About Dr. Laura Caprario, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689606121
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Tufts Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Caprario has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caprario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caprario works at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Methuen, MA. View the full address on Dr. Caprario’s profile.

    Dr. Caprario has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caprario on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Caprario. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caprario.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caprario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caprario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

