Dr. Laura Butz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Butz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Butz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbus, OH.
Dr. Butz works at
Locations
Columbus Endocrinology4895 Olentangy River Rd Ste 100, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 457-7732
Comprehensive Breast Center Inc1080 Beecher Xing N, Gahanna, OH 43230 Directions (614) 457-7732
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Butz?
Always a good listener....helps me file low-income paperwork for LillyCares. Always asks about my following her treatment prescribed.
About Dr. Laura Butz, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1538452404
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butz has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Butz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.