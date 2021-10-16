See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Laura Buccheri-Zappi, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Laura Buccheri-Zappi, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They graduated from Catholic Faculty Med Campinas and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.

Dr. Buccheri-Zappi works at Zappi & Buccheri-Zappi Clinical & Cosmetic Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Cellulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Eugene G. Zappi MD PC
    21 E 87th St, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 410-5004
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Montefiore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 16, 2021
    Had a series of treatments. Dr. Sappy was very professional, friendly, and informative.
    — Oct 16, 2021
    About Dr. Laura Buccheri-Zappi, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1275689333
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein College Med
    • New York University
    • Catholic Faculty Med Campinas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Buccheri-Zappi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buccheri-Zappi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buccheri-Zappi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buccheri-Zappi works at Zappi & Buccheri-Zappi Clinical & Cosmetic Dermatology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Buccheri-Zappi’s profile.

    Dr. Buccheri-Zappi has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Cellulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buccheri-Zappi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Buccheri-Zappi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buccheri-Zappi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buccheri-Zappi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buccheri-Zappi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

