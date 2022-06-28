See All Dermatologists in Raleigh, NC
Dermatology
3.5 (25)
Dr. Laura Briley, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University.

Dr. Briley works at Southern Dermatology, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Granuloma of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Dermatology, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    Southern Dermatology, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
4201 Lake Boone Trl Ste 200, Raleigh, NC 27607
(919) 782-2152

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hair Loss
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Granuloma of Skin

Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 28, 2022
    Dr Briley is so sweet and professional. Have been seeing her for 6 years. She saved my life! She is very through and very competent.
    Cathy — Jun 28, 2022
    About Dr. Laura Briley, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891994554
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Roger Williams Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
    Undergraduate School
    • Wake Forest University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Briley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Briley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Briley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Briley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Briley works at Southern Dermatology, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Briley’s profile.

    Dr. Briley has seen patients for Hair Loss, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Granuloma of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Briley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Briley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Briley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Briley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Briley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

