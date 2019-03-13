Overview

Dr. Laura Brett, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, NC and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Brett works at Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.