Dr. Laura Bradley, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Bradley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Medical City Frisco and Medical City Plano.
Dr. Bradley works at
Locations
North Texas Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates5425 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 280, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 867-6400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Ut Med Group Practice-medicine301 Univ Blvd, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (409) 747-4952
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Frisco
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Ovation OBGYN is highly recommended. When I had questions or concerns, Dr. Laura Bradley and her colleagues were always available to listen, address them, and ease my worries. A better team is beyond what I could have imagined. To everyone of my friends and family, I give the highest recommendation. Thank you, Dr.Bradley.
About Dr. Laura Bradley, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bradley works at
Dr. Bradley has seen patients for Pap Smear, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bradley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.