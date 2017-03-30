Dr. Laura Borgos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borgos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Borgos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Borgos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll of PA and is affiliated with Shasta Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Borgos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Fullerton Surgery Center37 N Fullerton Ave Ste 1, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 509-1818
Hospital Affiliations
- Shasta Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Borgos?
I was a patient of Dr. Borgos years ago when she was with Geisinger Health System. At that time, she diagnosed me with a cyst in my breast. She provided excellent care for a minor problem. She followed up with me every six months for the next two years. At that point, she set me up on a regular schedule of yearly mammograms. Four years later, I was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer. Had it not been for her, I may not have been proactive with my mammograms. Dr. Borgos saved my life.
About Dr. Laura Borgos, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407813249
Education & Certifications
- U MD
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Med Coll of PA
- University of North Carolina
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borgos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borgos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borgos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borgos works at
Dr. Borgos speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Borgos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borgos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borgos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borgos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.