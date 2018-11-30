Overview

Dr. Laura Bookman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Bookman works at HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATES in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.