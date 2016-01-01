Overview

Dr. Laura Bonelli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Bonelli works at Jules Stein Eye Institute UCLA in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Paralytic Strabismus, Heterophoria and Exophoria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.