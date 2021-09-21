Dr. Laura Bonds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Bonds, MD
Dr. Laura Bonds, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.
Neurology129 Vision Park Blvd Ste 201, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (369) 267-0912Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:15pm
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Texas True Choice
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Bonds is wonderful. She always takes the time to address any concerns I have. After years of suffering from migraines she was able to help me get them under control. Her staff is extremely professional. I would highly recommend Dr. Bonds.
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1295919116
- Baylor University
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
- University of Hawaii At Manoa
- Neurology
Dr. Bonds has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonds.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.