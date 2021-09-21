See All Neurologists in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Laura Bonds, MD

Neurology
4 (85)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Laura Bonds, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.

Dr. Bonds works at Neurology in Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurology
    129 Vision Park Blvd Ste 201, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (369) 267-0912
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:15pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Texas True Choice
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Sep 21, 2021
    Dr. Bonds is wonderful. She always takes the time to address any concerns I have. After years of suffering from migraines she was able to help me get them under control. Her staff is extremely professional. I would highly recommend Dr. Bonds.
    About Dr. Laura Bonds, MD

    • Neurology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295919116
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor University
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
    • University of Hawaii At Manoa
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Bonds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bonds has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bonds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonds.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

