See All Podiatrists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Laura Bohman, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Laura Bohman, DPM

Podiatry
5 (12)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Laura Bohman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital.

Dr. Bohman works at Podiatry Associates of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Montgomery, OH and West Chester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Marc Klein, DPM
Dr. Marc Klein, DPM
6 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Podiatry Associates of Cincinnati
    8404 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 474-4450
  2. 2
    Podiatry Associates Cincinnati
    4357 Ferguson Dr Ste 150, Cincinnati, OH 45245 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 474-4450
  3. 3
    Podiatry Associates of Cincinnati Inc.
    10615 Montgomery Rd Ste 100, Montgomery, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 474-4450
  4. 4
    West Chester Podiatry LLC
    8746 Union Centre Blvd, West Chester, OH 45069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 474-4450
    Monday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bohman?

    May 25, 2021
    It is a pleasure to go for appointments with Dr. Bohman. I have very sensitive feet and toes and she is always so gentle. She answers all of my questions and I value her opinion.
    Helen — May 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Laura Bohman, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Laura Bohman, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bohman to family and friends

    Dr. Bohman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bohman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Laura Bohman, DPM.

    About Dr. Laura Bohman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982043295
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bohman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bohman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bohman has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bohman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bohman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bohman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bohman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bohman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Laura Bohman, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.