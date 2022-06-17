Dr. Laura Bleekrode, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bleekrode is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Bleekrode, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Bleekrode, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Bleekrode works at
Locations
Alpharetta Pediatrics - Roswell1100 Northmeadow Pkwy Ste 108, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (678) 947-4588
Alpharetta Pediatrics- Cumming Office102 Pilgrim Village Dr Ste 300, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (678) 947-4588
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My child has Special Needs. Dr Bleekrode is a compassionate and knowledgeable physician. She has provided care for my daughter for more than 5 years.
About Dr. Laura Bleekrode, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1407927809
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bleekrode has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bleekrode accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bleekrode has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bleekrode works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bleekrode. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bleekrode.
