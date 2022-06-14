Dr. Laura Blakely, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blakely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Blakely, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Blakely, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee - Memphis and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center, Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Northcrest Medical Center.
Dr. Blakely works at
Locations
Tennessee Oncology - Hermitage5653 Frist Blvd Ste 434, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 703-2554
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Northcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Personally, my first encounter with Dr. Blakely was not only informing, but enlightening. I thought that her staff members were knowledgeable and very friendly. They helped me feel relaxed considering the circumstances. When Dr. Blakely entered the room I was in, she explained everything in "lay" terms. When she described my condition, she explained every how, where, when. and why in a way that we could easily understand what was being said. I would, from my personal experience, highly recommend Dr. Blakely and her staff.
About Dr. Laura Blakely, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1265464499
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- University of Texas Medical School - Houston
- University of Tennessee - Memphis
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
