Overview

Dr. Laura Bishop, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Bishop works at Mestemacher Clinic For Women in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Mastodynia and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.