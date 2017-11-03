Dr. Laura Bianconi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bianconi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Bianconi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Bianconi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in McHenry, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital.
Dr. Bianconi works at
Locations
Centegra Physician Care4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste B310, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 338-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bianconi is knowledgable, willing to answer questions, and takes the time to interact with her patients!
About Dr. Laura Bianconi, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1578521175
Education & Certifications
- Akron Childrens Hospital
- Ohio Medical College - Toledo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bianconi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bianconi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bianconi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bianconi works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bianconi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bianconi.
