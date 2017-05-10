See All Gastroenterologists in Evanston, IL
Dr. Laura Bianchi, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Laura Bianchi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Bianchi works at Comprehensive Care Center in Evanston, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    1000 Central St Ste 615, Evanston, IL 60201
  2. 2
    Northshore University Health System
    2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Hemorrhoids
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Constipation
Hemorrhoids
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Constipation

Hemorrhoids
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Constipation
Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dysphagia
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Pharyngitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Ulcerative Colitis
VAP Lipid Testing
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
Acidosis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cirrhosis
Colon Polyp
Colorectal Cancer
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Crohn's Disease
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hepatitis C
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hydrocele
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Ileus
Indigestion
Inherited Conditions
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Intestinal Ischemia
Ischemic Colitis
Itchy Skin
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pancreatitis
Peptic Ulcer
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Pouchitis
Proteinuria
Pyloric Stenosis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Unexplained Weight Loss
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Aetna
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    May 10, 2017
    I had my Colonoscopy today and it was the first time meeting Doctor Bianchi. I found her very patient and considerate. She explained the procedure in detail. I was satisfied with her care.
    Gastroenterology
    21 years of experience
