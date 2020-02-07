Dr. Laura Bennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Bennett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ca.
Image Sculptors1665 Antilley Rd Ste 285, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 793-5128
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
I was blessed to worked with Dr. Bennett 12 yrs ago when she was a resident in Temple. I have always loved her! I have worked with several doctor's/residents, but she is hands down UUUUHHHHH'MAZING... YES I SAID UUUUUUUHHHHH'MAZING... Working with her as a Resident and seeing how she was with pts, i knew if i ever needed something done, she was the one & 12yrs later has not changed a bit!!! She is still the same caring, thoughtful and honest, loving beautiful person. My sister and I decided to have our implants removed with a lift and our experience with her, her staff and the Hospital were FIRST CLASS. We live 3 hrs from her but I knew she was the one I wanted to take care of us. THANK YOU FOR LOVING WHAT YOU DO AND WE ARE SO HAPPY WITH OUR NEW GIRLS. Love you bunches
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Scott and White Community Hospital At University Medical Campus
- Univ Of Ca
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
