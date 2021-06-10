Overview

Dr. Laura Benedetto, DO is a Dermatologist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.



Dr. Benedetto works at Dermatology Assocs Eastern CT in Glastonbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.