Dr. Laura Beard, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Beard, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.
Dr. Beard works at
Locations
Laura B Beard MD PA5445 La Sierra Dr Ste 250, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 691-9090Monday9:00am - 2:30pmTuesday9:00am - 2:30pmWednesday9:00am - 2:30pmThursday9:00am - 2:30pmFriday9:00am - 2:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Beard has been very positive. I see her mainly for therapy but have also taken medication. I have found my appointments to be very worthwhile and consider her to be very intelligent, professional, and insightful. I feel like I have found support and also grown a lot in some challenging areas of my life, as a result of therapy.
About Dr. Laura Beard, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1619096047
Education & Certifications
- U Tx Sw Med Ctr
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Psychiatry
Dr. Beard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Beard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beard.
