Dr. Laura Beard, MD

Adult Psychiatry
3 (32)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Laura Beard, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.

Dr. Beard works at Laura B Beard MD PA in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laura B Beard MD PA
    5445 La Sierra Dr Ste 250, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 691-9090
    Monday
    9:00am - 2:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 2:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 2:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 2:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Oct 23, 2019
    My experience with Dr. Beard has been very positive. I see her mainly for therapy but have also taken medication. I have found my appointments to be very worthwhile and consider her to be very intelligent, professional, and insightful. I feel like I have found support and also grown a lot in some challenging areas of my life, as a result of therapy.
    About Dr. Laura Beard, MD

    Specialties
    • Adult Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619096047
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Tx Sw Med Ctr
    Internship
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Beard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Beard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

