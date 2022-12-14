Dr. Laura Baskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Baskin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Baskin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.
Locations
Tennessee Neurology Specialists, Murfreesboro, TN1800 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 410, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 396-6800
The Turner-dugas Breast Health Center At Williamson Medical Center4601 Carothers Pkwy Ste 150, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baskin is very knowledgeable and skilled. She explains a diagnosis clearly and advises about all best options. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Laura Baskin, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baskin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baskin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baskin works at
Dr. Baskin has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baskin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Baskin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baskin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.