Dr. Laura McClure Barnes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura McClure Barnes, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt U
Dr. McClure Barnes works at
Locations
Tennessee Oncology - Hendersonville353 New Shackle Island Rd Ste 204A, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (629) 219-7010
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely I would recommend her. She is very easy to talk to. I really like her!
About Dr. Laura McClure Barnes, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1629094438
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt U
- Medical Oncology
Dr. McClure Barnes works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. McClure Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
