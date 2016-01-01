Dr. Laura Barket, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barket is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Barket, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Barket, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.
Dr. Barket works at
Locations
Maricopa Integrated Health System2601 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Directions (480) 344-2000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Integrity Mental Health455 N Mesa Dr Ste 6, Mesa, AZ 85201 Directions (480) 834-3507
Legacy Emanuel Hospital Adult Psychiatric Unit1225 NE 2nd Ave, Portland, OR 97232 Directions (503) 944-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Laura Barket, DO
- Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Integrated Health Services
- Maricopa Integrated Hlth Systems
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
