Dr. Laura Barber, MD is a Pulmonologist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Barber works at Gulf Coast Pulmonolgy Assocs in Venice, FL with other offices in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.