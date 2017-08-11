See All Pediatricians in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Laura Barber, MD

Pediatrics
16 years of experience
Dr. Laura Barber, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and HCA Florida West Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    5020 N DAVIS HWY, Pensacola, FL 32503 (850) 475-5440
    West Florida Primary Care Pediatrics
    West Florida Primary Care Pediatrics
2120 E Johnson Ave Ste 103, Pensacola, FL 32514 (850) 494-3965

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
  • HCA Florida West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 11, 2017
    Could not ask for a better Dr. The staff there is so kind and helpful. Waiting is never there you sign in a before you know it you're getting weighed. If you're looking for a pediatrician that knows their updated knowledge well you found her. Here.
    Aug 11, 2017
    About Dr. Laura Barber, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1750537007
    Education & Certifications

    • SACRED HEART HOSPITAL/FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Sacred Heart Hospital/Florida State
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    • Newberry College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Barber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Barber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

