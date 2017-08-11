Overview

Dr. Laura Barber, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and HCA Florida West Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.