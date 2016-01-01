Overview

Dr. Laura Banks, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Natividad Medical Center.



Dr. Banks works at Natividad Medical Center Rehabilitation in Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.