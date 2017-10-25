Dr. Laura Balda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Balda, MD
Dr. Laura Balda, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Concierge Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center.
Inova 360 Services3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 776-7005
Laura Balda1000 N Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 557-1767
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have a very complicated medical history and I have absolutely no idea what I would do without Dr. Balda. She is without question the best Physician I have ever had. She coordinates well with the rest of my medical team and never leaves me hanging for word on test results, etc. To top it all off, not only is she is a great doctor, but she is also a fantastic person. I feel so blessed to have found her. And, she is lucky have Eva in her office, because she is awesome!
- Concierge Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1164627766
- Halifax Health Center for Family and Sports Medicine
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
Dr. Balda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balda accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balda works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Balda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.