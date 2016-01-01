Dr. Laura Asbury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asbury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Asbury, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Asbury, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY.
Dr. Asbury works at
Locations
-
1
Children's Diagnostic Center7550 Goodwin Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 894-3252Tuesday9:00am - 11:00pmSaturday5:00pm - 11:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Asbury?
About Dr. Laura Asbury, MD
- Pediatrics
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1740483213
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asbury has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asbury accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asbury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asbury works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Asbury. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asbury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asbury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asbury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.