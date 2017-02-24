See All Psychiatrists in Littleton, CO
Dr. Laura Anderson, MD

Psychiatry
3 (8)
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Laura Anderson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED.

Dr. Anderson works at Arapahoe Mental Health Center Inc in Littleton, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arapahoe Mental Health Center Inc
    6509 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton, CO 80120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 730-0797
  2. 2
    Frederick Miller, MD
    4900 E Cherry Creek South Dr Ste B, Denver, CO 80246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Laura C Anderson MD Professional LLC
    950 S Cherry St Ste 415, Denver, CO 80246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 300-0220

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 24, 2017
    I began seeing Dr. Anderson a few years ago; however, when my insurance changed to Kaiser I was no longer able to see her. However, recently my insurance changed again and although she isn't on my insurance panel, I'm choosing to see her out of pocket because of how much I respect her and her opinions. I have worked in the mental health field for over 25 yrs and I have worked with many psychiatrist. I choose to utilize her for my own mental health and would highly recommend her to anyone else.
    Golden, CO — Feb 24, 2017
    About Dr. Laura Anderson, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881760106
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Co School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

