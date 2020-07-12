Dr. Laura Altom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Altom, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Altom, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Locations
North Carolina Surgery at Cary1505 SW Cary Pkwy, Cary, NC 27511 Directions (919) 784-7874
North Carolina Surgery at Holly Springs781 Avent Ferry Rd, Holly Springs, NC 27540 Directions (919) 784-7874
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Altom was recommended to me by 2 of my fellow church members and I can see why they recommended her.She is awesome! I recently had a sigmoid colectomy done by Dr Altom. She was very informative and took alot of time explaining my surgery (what to expect,potential problems, etc). I felt very informed and I could tell she felt very confident in her ability to do this surgery which put me at ease. I had a very successful surgery with very little pain and NO complications. Her staff was great as well.Her assistant Melissa (can't recall if she is a NP or PA) was great as well.I have already recommended Dr Altom to several people and will continue to do so. Being in the medical field myself, I tend to look more closely at things, but I have nothing but positive things to say about Dr Altom!!!!!
About Dr. Laura Altom, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1144481409
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Uab Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
