Dr. Laura Alonso, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
24 years of experience
Dr. Laura Alonso, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Umass Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Alonso works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Comprehensive Weight Control Center
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • Umass Memorial Medical Center

Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Cholesterol Screening
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Hashimoto's Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Obesity
Overweight
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
VAP Lipid Testing
Water Deprivation Test
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Diabetes
Dyslipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypothyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Proteinuria
Testicular Dysfunction
    About Dr. Laura Alonso, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891880688
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
