Dr. Laura Alberton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Alberton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with U CA
Dr. Alberton works at
Locations
Scripps Clinic Rancho Bernardo15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 605-7139
Scripps Clinic3811 Valley Centre Dr, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 554-7980
Scripps Clinic10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-7980Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alberton?
Dr Alberton is a fantastic surgeon. She thoroughly explained the procedure to me prior to surgery. And she explained what I could expect in recovery. I appreciated that as I didn't want any surprises. She did a wonderful job and I am very happy with my surgery and the recovery.
About Dr. Laura Alberton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1992770655
Education & Certifications
- U CA
- Mayo Clin Grad Sch
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alberton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alberton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alberton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alberton has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alberton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Alberton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alberton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alberton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alberton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.