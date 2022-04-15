See All Psychiatrists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Laura Adler, MD

Psychiatry
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Laura Adler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    7001 Westwind Dr, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 247-4900
  2. 2
    807 WEST AVE, Austin, TX 78701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 863-4806
  3. 3
    Southwest Neuropsychology and Behavioral Health LLC
    320 Gold Ave SW Ste 1001, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 247-4900
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 1:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 15, 2022
    Dr. Adler has changed my life!
    — Apr 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Laura Adler, MD
    About Dr. Laura Adler, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538420997
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Adler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Adler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

